Confirmed Team News: West Brom vs Liverpool lineups

West Brom team to play Liverpool

Claudio Yacob, Chris Brunt and Hal Robson-Kanu return to West Bromwich’s Albion’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s game against Liverpool.

They replace Allan Nyom, James Morrison and Salomon Rondon.

Liverpool team to play West Brom

Liverpool make three changes to the side that beat Stoke City last weekend for today’s game at West Bromwich Albion.

The Brazilian trio Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva come into Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

Ragnar Klavan, who has a knee injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn all drop out of the team.