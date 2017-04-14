David De Gea celebrates International Goalkeeper Day

Because keepers are different…
Porque los porteros somos diferentes… #internationalgoalkeeperday pic.twitter.com/WsZrfurrpn
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) April 14, 2017
Manchester United’s David De Gea has posted on Twitter to celebrate International Goalkeeper Day.
The Spain international, aged 26, marked his allegiance to the Brotherhood of the Padded Glove by sharing a humorous video of a young goalkeeper in action in the back garden with his brother. The pint-sized keeper is seen making an accidental save with his face before making a belated dive for the cameras or .
Writing on Twitter, De Gea said: “Because keepers are different…”
No doubt he would be more than happy to make a similar save against Chelsea this weekend if it helped his side to get a result.