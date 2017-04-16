David De Gea tells Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Man Utd

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has told the club he wants to leave, according to the Mail on Sunday .

The Spain international has reportedly made it clear to manager Jose Mourinho that he wants to quit Old Trafford.

De Gea is said to be involved in a battle with Chelsea’s no.1 Thibaut Courtois as to who will be Real Madrid’s keeper next season.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium and currently on loan in Italy with Torino, is likely to replace whoever Madrid sign, the article claims.

De Gea was on the verge of moving to the Bernabeu in 2015, but the deal collapsed when the relevant paperwork was not submitted before the Spanish transfer deadline passed.

He subsequently signed a new contract at Old Trafford. He would have been available on a free transfer in the summer 2016 transfer window, but risked being frozen out by Louis van Gaal ahead of Euro 2016.