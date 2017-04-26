David De Gea told he can leave Man Utd

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been told he can leave Old Trafford this summer if he wants to, according to Spanish newspaper Marca .

United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly told the Spain international that he will not stand in his way if he would prefer to move on elsewhere. The article claims other members of the squad, including Ander Herrera, have been told the same.

Rather than an attempt to instigate a clear-out of first-team stars, Mourinho is apparently letting his players know that he will not keep them at the club against their will and that he only wants players who are committed to the cause in his squad.

De Gea has been once again linked with a transfer to Real Madrid in recent weeks. The former Atletico keeper was set to move to the Bernabeu in 2015 before his deal collapsed when the paperwork was filed late.

Madrid are reportedly keen to sign a keeper this summer and president Florentino Perez is ready to table a €60m bid for 26-year-old De Gea, who is said to be head coach Zinedine Zidane’s preferred target.