Douglas Costa likes tweet linking him with Liverpool move

Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa has liked a tweet touting him for a move to Liverpool.

The Brazilian has been linked with a big-money move to Anfield in recent weeks – and his latest social media activity suggests that he is open to the idea.

Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans spotted he had liked a tweet suggesting that a line-up comprising Costa, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino would give the Reds the best attack in Europe for the 2017/18 season.