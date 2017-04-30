GIF: Ander Herrera thwarted attempts to prevent Gylfi Sigurdsson’s goal

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera came very close to earning all three points for his side in unusual circumstances during today’s 1-1 draw against Swansea City.

The Spaniard had clearly spotted what was coming as Gylfi Sigurdsson lined up the free-kick that resulted in the Swans’ equaliser.

Herrera dropped back from the edge of the wall to guard the post, but was waved forward again by goalkeeper David De Gea.

Sigurdsson promptly found the spot where Herrera had been standing on the line.