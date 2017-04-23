GIF: Arsene Wenger’s jubilant celebration after Arsenal beat Man City

There's no denying Arsène Wenger's passion for football and Arsenal. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Chmd2ZCU1 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could not hide his delight after his side’s extra-time win over Manchester City in today’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Gunners boss looked up to the heavens, let out a celebratory scream and delivered a double-fist pump after the final whistle was blown this afternoon to signal a 2-1 victory for his side.

He then turned on his heels and smoothly transitioned into the post-match formality of a handshake with defeated counterpart Pep Guardiola.