GIF: Chelsea celebrate Diego Costa’s 50th Premier League goal

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has put his side into a 3-1 lead over Southampton in this evening’s Premier League game.

The goal was the Spain international’s 50th league goal for the Blues, who were quick off the mark with a celebratory gif to mark the milestone.

Chelsea’s gif revealed that Costa has scored 32 of his 50 Premier League goals with his right foot, 13 with his left foot and five with his head. Tonight’s effort was a rare headed goal.