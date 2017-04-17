GIF: Jose Mourinho taps the Man Utd badge after beating Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to leave no uncertainty as to where his loyalties lie after yesterday’s 2-0 win over his former club Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Red Devils added a bit of pressure to the Blues’ title challenge by beating them on Easter Sunday. After the final whistle, the man who led Chelsea to three league titles was tapping the United crest on his jacket as he walked down the touchline.

Either that or he is a really big fan of AON.