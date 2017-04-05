Grand National horses for fans of each Premier League club to back

With horse racing’s most famous race taking place this weekend, we’ve perused the

Grand National race card for 2017 at William Hill UK to find tenuous reasons for fans of each Premier League club to back a particular horse.

Arsenal: ROI DES FRANCS

Given the backdrop of fan protests against their long-serving French boss and his prospective new contract, King of the Francs seems like a good horse for Gooners.

Bournemouth: THE YOUNG MASTER

He might have first managed the club way back in 2008 but, aged 39, Eddie Howe is still the young master of Premier League management.

Burnley: THUNDER AND ROSES

Sounds like an away trip to Lancashire to face the Clarets at the formidable Turf Moor.

Chelsea: UCELLO CONTI

Conte/Conti. Close enough. Blues fans already appear to have backed one winner this season. Will this be another?

Crystal Palace: LE MERCUREY

Eagles fans can celebrate their impressive recent rise up the table.

Everton: SAPHIR DU RHEU

A suitably blue option for Toffees fans.

Hull City: WOUNDED WARRIOR

It’s been that kind of a season for the Tigers.

Leicester City: PERFECT CANDIDATE

Five Premier League wins in a row for Craig Shakespeare since he stepped in to replace Claudio Ranieri.

Liverpool: DEFINITLY RED

Supporters of a few clubs will fancy backing this horse but, since Aintree is in Merseyside, we have allocated it to the locals.

Manchester City: DROP OUT JOE

A punt in honour of cast aside keepers.

Manchester United: DROP OUT JOE

The same nag for both Manchester clubs, but given United’s form of late, when it comes to hopes of a top four finish and Champions League qualification, it appears Mr Mourinho is very much Drop Out Joe.

Middlesbrough: VIEUX LION ROUGE

For any Boro fans not paying attention in French class, that’s Old Red Lion. Much like the Teessiders’ crest.

Southampton: SAINT ARE

There’s only one Saint running at Aintree for Southampton fans to back and that’s Saint Are.

Stoke City: JUST A PAR

Mid-table obscurity beckons once again for the steady Potters.

Sunderland: BLAKLION

Another apt feline-inspired horse to match another North East club’s crest.

Swansea City: ROGUE ANGEL

The Swans’ long-serving right-back Angel Rangel is one of football’s nice guys, but he does occasionally have a roguish tackle in his locker.

Tottenham Hotspur: DOUBLE SHUFFLE

Chasing down Chelsea in the league and going up against them in an FA Cup semi-final. That’s what you call a Double Shuffle.

Watford: BISHOPS ROAD

No Vicarage Road for Hornets fans to back, so they will have to make do with the vicar’s boss.

West Bromwich Albion: GAS LINE BOY

A nod to their gaffer’s Bristol Rovers connections.

West Ham United: RAZ DE MAREE

French for tsunami, which is apt for the Hammers, who are in danger of sinking without trace on current form.