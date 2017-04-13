Harry Kane reacts to PFA Player of the Year award nomination

Always an honour to be nominated by your peers! 👏 https://t.co/bXu5o23ZTh — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 13, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has posted on Twitter to acknowledge his nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old is on a six-man shortlist for the award with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.

Kane, who is also nominated for the Young Player of the Year award, has 19 Premier League goals to his name this despite two separate spells on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

