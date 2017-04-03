Inconsistent Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial and Rashford criticised by Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has gone on the offensive to criticise Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for a lack of consistency.

Speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion, the United boss reeled off a list of players who had been consistent in their performance over the course of 90 minutes.

He said: “In some other clubs, some teams where you play for top 10, a player with talent is always welcome even if that talent is not consistent. Even if that talent is one day yes, one day no. In teams at this level, you need to be consistent.”

He listed Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick as players who had been consistent against the Baggies.

That left Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial and Rashford as the other outfield starters.

Mourinho added: “The other ones were not consistent. The other ones were a flash of talent, a glimpse of talent, one good action, almost goal. And we need to kill opponents and this is deja vu all season.”

You can see those comments in the video above. In a second part of his press conference, Mourinho indicated that he was fed up of giving chances to Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial and Rashford.

He said: “I give chances. I try. ‘Play again, play again, come on, keep going. You have talent. Let’s try. Let’s have one more opportunity. No pressure. Keep going.’

“There is nothing else we can do.”