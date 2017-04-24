Injured Man Utd star suggests he could play again this season

A post shared by Juan Mata (@juanmatagarcia) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has indicated that he is confident of playing again this season.

The Spaniard has been out since March with a groin injury after undergoing surgery in the last international break.

Manager Jose Mourinho suggested Mata would be fit again in “late-May”, which seemed to leave a prospective Europa League final appearance as his only opportunity of returning to action this term.

But the 28-year-old seems to believe his is closer to making a comeback that Mourinho’s comments would indicate. Writing in his weekly blog column , Mata said he was closing in on a return to training with the rest of the United squad.

He went on to suggest that he feels he still has a part to play this season.

He wrote: “As you can imagine, this month has been a bit too long for me due to my injury… I had never been in a situation like this before (I’ve been very lucky), but the truth is I’m feeling much better now and I hope to be back with the team soon, to try to help in the last spell of the season.

“I hope so, because that’s all I want: being always available to help and to contribute as much as I can, both on and off the pitch. A million thanks for all your messages wishing me a speedy recovery, I’m getting closer!”

Mata has been an important figure for United this season, scoring 10 goals in 38 appearances so far, which was not necessarily expected when Mourinho was appointed last summer.