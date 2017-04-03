Ivan Gazidis envisions next season under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has started outlining what the club would look like under Arsene Wenger next season – and it involved big changes.

The Gunners chief would expect Wenger to oversee a shake-up on and off the field.

According to The Times , Gazidis told supporters at yesterday afternoon’s game against Manchester City that there must be major “change” at the north London club this summer.

But it appears that, despite vocal protests against Wenger from a section of the club’s support, the change in question will not necessarily be a managerial one.

Wenger is out of contract this summer. Although he says he has made up his made over whether or not to extend his time in charge, the 67-year-old has not yet divulged his decision publicly.

Gazidis says Wenger will be expected to implement changes on and off the field if he signs the two-year contract extension he has been offered.