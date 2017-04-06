Jesse Lingard agrees new £100,000-a-week deal at Man Utd

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has agreed a new four-year contract at the club, according to Sky Sports broadcaster Jim White .

The England international is reportedly set to sign a new deal worth £100,000-a-week. United have yet to officially announce any agreement with the 24-year-old, but that is expected in the near future.

Lingard was due to enter the final 12 months of his existing contract, which runs to June 2018, this summer.

He joined United in 2000 and has come through the Red Devils’ academy ranks. He was part of the 2011 FA Youth Cup winning side and signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2011.

He has made 70 first-team appearances to date, scoring 11 goals, and played a further 30 senior games on loan at Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County.

He has been a regular in the United team for the past two seasons under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.