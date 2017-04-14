Jose Mourinho gives team news ahead of Man Utd vs Chelsea

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata out of action until May.

According to United’s official website , the Portuguese boss said that defenders will not be back until “mid-May” and attacking midfielder Mata is sidelined until “late-May” after undergoing groin surgery. With United’s last potential game of the season being the Europa League final on May 24, the Spanish playmaker faces a battle to play again this term.

Mourinho expressed concerns over the potential impact of fatigue on Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo, his only fit senior centre-backs, but indicated that the duo will just have to keep going in the absence of Smalling and Jones.

He said: “There is nothing I can do. They [Bailly and Rojo] have to go until the limits. There is no other choice. We don’t have any other central defenders. They have to go. There is no other chance.”

Neither Ashley Young nor Wayne Rooney made the trip to Belgium for last night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anderlecht. Mourinho has not yet confirmed if they will be available.

But Antonio Valencia started and David De Gea was on the bench in Brussels as they both returned from injury.

Ander Herrera was an unused substitute, so he is tipped for a key role against the Blues.