Jose Mourinho slams Luke Shaw again

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has once again gone public with criticism of left-back Luke Shaw.

The England international has been a peripheral figure under Mourinho this season. Having questioned Shaw’s willingness to play through the pain barrier and his work-rate in closing an opponent down earlier in the season, the United boss has now launched his most wide-ranging attack on the former Southampton man to date.

He claimed the 21-year-old is not featuring in the side at present because Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind all compare favourably to him.

He claimed it would be “difficult” for Shaw to make to bench for the forthcoming fixture against Everton because he is so far behind the other options at left-back.

According to the BBC , he said: “I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind.

Asked by reporters whether he expected more from an England international, he replied: “Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy.”

Mourinho’s latest attack on Shaw will only add to speculation that the full-back’s Old Trafford career will come to an end this summer.

Shaw joined United from the Saints for an undisclosed fee though to be around £30m. But, with a fractured leg having written on most of last season for him, he has made just 43 appearances for the Red Devils in his three seasons at the club to date.

Click play on the video above to hear Mourinho’s comments in full.