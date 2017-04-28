Jose Mourinho targets Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata strike partnership

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is planning a double-raid on Madrid rivals Real and Atletico to bag himself a new strike partnership, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The United boss is reportedly hoping to sign out-of-favour Alvaro Morata from Los Blancos and pair him in attack with Atletico star Antoine Griezmann.

France international Griezmann has been strongly linked with a summer move to Old Trafford over the past few months, but the apparent interest in Morata is a newer development.

He returned to the Bernabeu from Juventus last summer when Real activated a buy-back option, but has failed to establish himself as a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The report claims that United’s hopes of signing the Spain forward will give his current club encouragement in their own pursuit of David De Gea.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured and potentially out of contract, and captain Wayne Rooney widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, Mourinho wants Griezmann, Morata and Marcus Rashford at his disposal as his pool of strikers for the 2017/18 campaign.