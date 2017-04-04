Jurgen Klopp provides Sadio Mane injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on forward Sadio Mane’s fitness.

The Senegal international was forced off during last Saturday’s Merseyside derby win over Everton with what initially looked like an ankle problem, but has now been confirmed as a knee issue.

Klopp said the Reds are still waiting for the swelling on Mane’s knee to go down before the full extent of the injury can be determined, but he said it was possible that the pacy attack will be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Bournemouth, Klopp confirmed that Mane would not be available to face the Cherries.

Beyond that, there is still a waiting game to be played.

According to Liverpool’s website, Klopp said: “It’s not 100 per cent clear. We had, of course, an assessment and a scan, but have to wait a little but until the knee is not that swollen anymore.

“The only thing I can say for sure is that he will not be available for tomorrow. All the rest, we have to see.

“[It’s] not very positive, we have to say it like this, but we cannot say what it is exactly. We have to wait.”

Asked if Mane’s season could be over, he replied: “Unfortunately, that’s possible, but I cannot say it now so why should I say it when I don’t know?

“It’s possible. When the knee is swollen you have to wait for the final assessment until it is not swollen anymore, it’s not often I have heard, ‘It was nothing… it was a bee [sting]’ or whatever!

“It is swollen because of different reasons. It’s possible [it is season-ending] but even then, or especially then, the more difficult a situation seems to be, the better it is to handle. It feels better afterwards when you look back. Our way is not the easy way – that’s maybe the club’s history – and that’s no problem.

“My job is to find solutions and I work on solutions all the time. That’s what we will do this time.”

Mane has scored 13 goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Reds to date. Klopp’s side struggled when the former Southampton man was absent on Africa Cup of Nations duty earlier this year.