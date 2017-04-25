Kick-off time for Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final confirmed

The FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick-off at 5.30pm, the FA has confirmed.

The fixture has been moved from its traditional Saturday at 3pm kick-off slot in recent seasons and that trend will continue this year, with a tea-time kick-off once again scheduled.

Arsene Wenger’s side will take on Antonio Conte’s Blues at Wembley, where both teams won semi-final ties last weekend, on Saturday, May 27.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and BT Sport 2.

Each club has been be allocated around 28,000 seats for the end of season showpiece. Tickets will be priced at £45, £65, £85 and £115 for adults, with concessions tickets available, but have not yet gone on sale.

Chelsea fans have been allocated the west end of the stadium, the same seats they occupied for the semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday. Arsenal supporters will be in the east end, just as they were for their semi-final win over Manchester City.