Kurt Zouma replaces Marcos Alonso – Chelsea forced into late change at Man Utd

A change to Chelsea's team as Kurt Zouma replaces Marcos Alonso, who has seemingly sustained an injury in the warm-up. #MUFC #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2017

Chelsea have been forced to make a last-minute change to their starting lineup for today’s Premier League game at Manchester United.

Left wing-back Marcos Alonso sustained an injury in the pre-match warm-up and has been replaced in the team by Kurt Zouma.

The Frenchman will presumably operate at his preferred centre-back spot, with Cesar Azpilicueta likely to move to wing-back.

That makes two changes for the Blues to the side that started at Bournemouth last weekend, with Asmir Begovic having already replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois in goal.