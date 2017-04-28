Laurent Koscielny 60/40 to face Spurs, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fit

Arsenal manager Laurent Koscielny has a 60/40 chance of being fit to face Tottenham Hotspur in this weekend’s north London derby, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

The France international, aged 31, is a major fitness doubt for the Gunners after suffering a knee injury in the closing stages of the midweek win over Leicester City.

According to Arsenal’s website, Wenger said: “The uncertainty we have at the moment is about Laurent Koscielny. The news yesterday was quite positive so I hope he has a chance of being available.”

On his changes of playing, the Gunners boss added: “60/40 – 60 that he plays.”

Wenger said he would still be able to continue with his new back-three system even if Koscielny doesn’t make it.

Fellow centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is still two weeks away from fitness and will not be available for selection.

But there was better news regarding Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Wenger said the decision to name the midfielder turned wing-back on the bench for the midweek clash with the Foxes was precautionary and that he will be fit to start against Spurs.

He said: “He will be fit enough to start because it was more precautionary to leave him on the bench [against Leicester]. I didn’t want to take the gamble with him.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain had previously starred in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City at Wembley last Sunday.