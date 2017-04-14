Liverpool battling Chelsea for Virgil van Dijk signing

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk this summer, according to the Daily Mail .

The Reds will reportedly compete with Chelsea and Manchester City for the Dutch defender’s signing.

Van Dijk is currently sidelined through an ankle ligament injury, but won many admirers with his performances earlier this season. It appears that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is among them.

The German coach wants to bolster his defence ahead of the 2017/18 campaign after seeing his first-choice pairing of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip regularly separated due to injury this term.

Klopp is said to be targeting quality additions to his squad and believe that Van Dijk falls into that category.

Saints boss Claude Puel does not want Van Dijk to leave, but the south coast club are expected to come under intense pressure to part company with the former Celtic defender when the transfer window opens.