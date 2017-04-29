Liverpool celebrate winning the title

Liverpool’s official Twitter account has been celebrating the club winning the title.

Unfortunately for Kopites everywhere, the title in question was won in 1901.

The Reds are marking the anniversary of their first ever league triumph, which was this day 116 years ago.

You can see a photo of the 1901 side posing with their trophy above. This anniversary comes just a couple of days after another title-related anniversary: Thursday was the third anniversary of Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea.