Liverpool defender could be out for rest of the season

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho looks set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee ligament injury while playing for loan club Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur last night.
The France international was forced out of the game with the injury and, speaking in his post-match press conference (which you can see in the video above) Eagles boss Sam Allardyce confirmed that Sakho had suffered ligament damage after a hyperextension of his knee.
Allardyce’s only hope was that the on-loan centre-back had damaged his medial or lateral ligament, rather than the dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury.
In any case, he is pessimistic about Sakho playing again this season and suggested Palace would be reliant on Martin Kelly and Damien Delaney in central defence for the remainder of the campaign. Fellow centre-backs Scott Dann and James Tomkins are already sidelined through injury.
Sakho was expected to leave Anfield on a permanent basis this summer after being frozen out by Jurgen Klopp, but a long-term injury could result in him staying on Merseyside longer than expected.