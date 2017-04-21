Liverpool have €50m bid for midfielder rejected

Real Madrid have rejected a €50m bid from Liverpool for attacking midfielder Marcos Asensio, according to Spanish newspaper AS .

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old and was keen to bring him to Anfield ahead of the 2017/18 season.

But the big-money offer was turned down by the Bernabeu hierarchy because coach Zinedine Zidane is reportedly planning to give Asensio a key role in his team next season.

The Frenchman is said to have told his bosses that he would rather sell Colombian star James Rodriguez than Asensio. That move would further increase Asensio’s first-team opportunities.

The Spain international, who has two caps to his name to date, has played 29 senior games this season, including 17 La Liga appearances. He was born in Palma, Majorca, and started his career with Mallorca. He joined Madrid for €3.9m in 2014 and spent last season on loan at Espanyol.