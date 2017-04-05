Liverpool fined £100,000 and handed transfer ban for tapping up Stoke City youngster

Liverpool have been handed a £100,000 fine and banned from signing academy players for two years after admitting to tapping up a Stoke City youngster, according to the BBC .

The Reds breached rules when they approached the 12-year-old Potters junior.

A Premier League investigation found that Liverpool made the illegal approach last September. They submitted an application to register the Stoke starlet and compensation was agreed.

But the application was rejected by the Premier League board.

A subsequent investigation found that the Reds had spoken to the youngster and his family before they should have and paid for him and family members to attend a game at Anfield.

They also offered to pay the player’s school fees, which were being paid by Stoke at the time, in breach of a newly-introduced rule that a benefit can only be offered if it is applicable to all youngsters at the club’s academy. Not all Liverpool academy players had that benefit on offer.

Liverpool have now been banned for two years from signing any academy players who have been registered with a Premier League or EFL club in the previous 18 months.

The second year of the ban is suspended for three years.