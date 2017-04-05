Liverpool midfielder linked with £16m move to West Ham

West Ham United are plotting a summer bid for Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic, according to The Sun .

The Serbia international has been surplus to requirements at Anfield since Jurgen Klopp took charge in October 2015. He is currently on loan at Hull City and could be offloaded on a permanent basis in the next transfer window.

Markovic is reportedly valued at £16m by the Reds, who will want an offer at that level in order to sell.

Manager Slaven Bilic has reportedly contacted the Merseyside club to enquire about Markovic’s availability and has been informed of the asking price.

The Hammers boss is now lobbying the east London club’s hierarchy to bring him to the London Stadium ahead of the 2017/18 season to add some flair to his midfield following the departure of Dimitri Payet in the last transfer window.

Markovic, aged 23, joined Liverpool from Benfica in a £20m deal in July 2014.