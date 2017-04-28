Man City confident of signing Tottenham’s Kyle Walker

I've always believed that you get rewarded for the hard work you put in… pic.twitter.com/O4oDWSJLcq — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 3, 2017

Manchester City are confident of convincing Tottenham Hotspur to sell right-back Kyle Walker to them, according to the Daily Telegraph .

England international Walker, aged 26, has been earmarked as a top target by City coach Pep Guardiola and the club’s hierarchy as they seek to strengthen in both full-back positions.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would prefer to sell Walker to an overseas club if head coach Mauricio Pochettino gives the go-ahead for him to be sold. The Argentine boss has previously insisted that players will only leave White Hart Lane this summer if the club wants to sell them.

But City are said to be encouraged by meetings between Walker and Pochettino to discuss the player’s future.

The report cites sources close to City as saying that Spurs will listen to bids for the former Sheffield United youngster.

The north Londoners are said to be tempted to cash-in on the in-form defender to fund their own summer spending rather than increase his current £70,000-a-week contract.