Man Utd celebrate key man’s return for Everton

.@Ibra_official is available tonight and was on target last time we faced Everton, back in December. pic.twitter.com/DJxZKR8mPE
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2017
Manchester United have been celebrating the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for this evening’s Premier League encounter with Everton.
The Swedish striker has missed United’s last three games as a result of the ban he received for his elbow on Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings a month ago.
He served the final game of his suspension as his team-mates were held to a 0-0 draw by West Bromwich Albion last weekend.
United’s official Twitter account is clearly pleased to see their top scorer return and posted a video of him scoring against the Toffees earlier this season.