Man Utd confirm Juan Mata has undergone surgery

#MUFC's @juanmata8 has had surgery for a groin injury. Further updates on his recovery will follow in due course. #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/nD2KQ5aBCR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 31, 2017

Manchester United look set to be without Juan Mata for the rest of the season after the club announced that he had undergone surgery.

The Spain international had an operation on a groin injury. United announced he had gone under the knife in a tweet posted from their official Twitter account late yesterday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side return to Premier League action against West Bromwich Albion this afternoon. The timing of the Mata announcement would indicate that United waiting until the Spaniard’s absence would be conspicuous.