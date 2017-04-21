Man Utd face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-final

#MUFC will play Celta Vigo in the @EuropaLeague semi-finals. The Reds will be away in the first leg. pic.twitter.com/hv8Z2tu2W7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2017

Manchester United have been drawn against Spanish side Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final.

The Red Devils’ reward for their extra-time quarter-final win over Anderlecht last night is a clash with Celta, who also defeated Belgian opponents, Genk, to book their own place in the last-four of the competition.

United travel away to Spain for the first leg on May 4, then host Celta at Old Trafford in the second leg on May 11.

Dutch side Ajax face French outfit Lyon in the other semi-final.

Celta are currently sitting 10th in La Liga. Former United player Giuseppe Rossi is among their squad.

United finished second in their group behind Turkish side Fenerbahce. They also faced Feyenoord and Zorya Luhansk at that stage. They have seen off Saint Etienne, FC Rostov and Anderlecht in the knockout stages.

Jose Mourinho’s side look likely to need to win the tournament in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League.