Man Utd forward’s rallying cry ahead of Anderlecht game

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has taken to social media to issue a pre-match rallying cry ahead of this evening’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman posted on Twitter this afternoon in the build-up to the game.

He wrote: “Come on @ManUtd!”

Martial and his United team-mates are looking to build on the away goal and 1-1 draw they secured in Belgium in the first leg to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.