Man Utd linked with Anderson Talisca, with Juan Mata joining Besiktas

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica’s Anderson Talisca this summer, according to Turkish newspaper Fanatik .

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has previously confirmed his interest in Talisca while in charge of former club Chelsea and is now reported to be keen to bring him to Old Trafford having been impressed with by the Brazilian’s performances on loan at Besiktas this season.

The same report suggests that United’s efforts to sign Talisca could see Juan Mata being sold this summer. The Spaniard is touted for a move to Turkey, where he would effectively replace Talisca in the Besiktas squad.

Talisca, aged 23, is due to spend a second season on loan at Besiktas, but Benfica have an option to recall him this summer.

He has scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for them so far this term, including a Champions League goal at the Estadio da Luz on his return to his parent club.

The Portuguese giants would want a bid of £21m in order to sell.