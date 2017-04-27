Man Utd players post on Twitter ahead of Man City game

Manchester United players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s derby clash with Manchester City.

French forward Anthony Martial tweeted to remind his followers that it is derby day in Manchester.

He urged: “Come on @MUFC.”

Absolutely devo'd I'm missing this one but Derby day is upon us. Good luck to the boys…let's paint this city RED 🔴 🔴🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KkHT3U2UCd — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 27, 2017

And injured centre-back Chris Smalling wrote to express his disappointment at being unable to play in tonight’s game.

The England international wrote: “Absolutely devo’d I’m missing this one but Derby day is upon us. Good luck to the boys…let’s paint this city RED.”

As Martial has kindly reminded you, it is an 8pm kick-off at the Etihad Stadium this evening.