Man Utd squad for Anderlecht game

Manchester United’s squad for tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht has been all but confirmed following the team’s arrival at the Lowry Hotel in Salford this evening.
Captain Wayne Rooney was among the 19 players to check-in at the hotel tonight, which suggests he will be part of the matchday squad at Old Trafford tomorrow evening as United seek to build on a 1-1 draw from the first leg in Belgium.
Young goalkeeper Joel Pereira is the third goalkeeper so, assuming David De Gea and Sergio Romero are still fit and healthy tomorrow, he is likely to be the man to drop out of the squad.
Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are still sidelined through injury, while there is no place in the squad for Timothy Fosu Mensah.
Here are the 19 players who reported for duty at the Lowry.
Man Utd squad to play Anderlecht
David de Gea
Sergio Romero
Joel Pereira
Antonio Valencia
Matteo Darmian
Eric Bailly
Marcos Rojo
Luke Shaw
Ander Herrera
Michael Carrick
Marouane Fellaini
Paul Pogba
Jesse Lingard
Ashley Young
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Wayne Rooney
Anthony Martial
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Marcus Rashford