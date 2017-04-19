Man Utd squad for Anderlecht game

A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Manchester United’s squad for tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht has been all but confirmed following the team’s arrival at the Lowry Hotel in Salford this evening.

Captain Wayne Rooney was among the 19 players to check-in at the hotel tonight, which suggests he will be part of the matchday squad at Old Trafford tomorrow evening as United seek to build on a 1-1 draw from the first leg in Belgium.

Young goalkeeper Joel Pereira is the third goalkeeper so, assuming David De Gea and Sergio Romero are still fit and healthy tomorrow, he is likely to be the man to drop out of the squad.

Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are still sidelined through injury, while there is no place in the squad for Timothy Fosu Mensah.

Here are the 19 players who reported for duty at the Lowry.

Man Utd squad to play Anderlecht

David de Gea

Sergio Romero

Joel Pereira

Antonio Valencia

Matteo Darmian

Eric Bailly

Marcos Rojo

Luke Shaw

Ander Herrera

Michael Carrick

Marouane Fellaini

Paul Pogba

Jesse Lingard

Ashley Young

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Wayne Rooney

Anthony Martial

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Marcus Rashford