Mesut Ozil linked with Man Utd transfer

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is a shock summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Sunday Mirror .

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be planning a raid on the Gunners to land the Germany international, who previously played under him at Real Madrid.

Ozil enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and talks over an extension are currently on hold after reaching deadlock.

United are reportedly hoping to take advantage of that situation by swooping to sign Ozil in the next transfer window.

Attacking midfield would not be a priority area for strengthening the United squad – Mourinho already has a wealth of options in that position – but they have the finances to make the deal happen and would pay Ozil more than he earns at the Emireates Stad

Arsenal paid £42.5m to sign Ozil from Mourinho’s Madrid in September 2013. The deal was done by the Bernabeu hierarchy against the Portuguese manager’s wishes.