Neymar believes Man Utd are preparing bid

Barcelona superstar Neymar believes Manchester United are ready to activate the €200m release clause in his contract, according to the Daily Record .

The Brazil international has told close friends that both United and Chelsea have made approaches to check on his availability and find out whether he would be willing to push Barca to sell him this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been particularly persistent in this regard and the Red Devils have agreed to meet Neymar’s salary demands and bid up to his mammoth buy-out clause, if necessary, the article claims.

Mourinho’s summer recruitment plans has been hit by the serious knee ligament injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was set to be retained to lead the line next season. He is now set to spend aggressively in order to bolster an attacking line that is also expected to lose Wayne Rooney this summer.

Neymar and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann are reportedly the top targets.