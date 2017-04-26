Paul Pogba out of Man City game, but key midfielder is available

Mourinho says Valencia is ready to return for #MUFC on Thursday. Asked if Pogba and Herrera are fit, the boss replied: "Paul no, Ander yes." pic.twitter.com/tGGuhLlfZI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 26, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of tomorrow’s derby clash with Manchester City.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that the France international would not be fit to make the short trip to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday evening.

Pogba suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of last weekend’s win at Burnley and will not recover in time to be considered for selection.

He joins a mounting injury list at United. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Juan Mata are among those already sidelined at the moment.

But there was better news about fellow midfielder Ander Herrera, who is available to face City, and right-back Antonio Valencia, who also returns to the squad.

United take on their neighbours tomorrow night in a game that could be crucial in the race for Champions League qualification.