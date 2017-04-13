PFA Player of the Year Award: Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chelsea stars nominated

Premier League leaders Chelsea lead the nominations for the PFA Player of the Year award after midfielder N’Golo Kante and forward Eden Hazard were both shortlisted.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku are also in contention for the award, which is voted for by Premier League players.

The secret ballot having already been cast by the PFA’s members in the top-flight, the shortlist of nominees is essentially the top six players in the league according to the vote.

So, although the winner is already known to the PFA, the winner will be announced at a ceremony in London later this month.

Kante and Hazard are the clear favourites to win the award with their Chelsea side in a very strong position to scoop the Premier League title.

Sanchez’s inclusion is perhaps the most surprising, with the Gunners and the Chilean international personally having not always been at their best this term.