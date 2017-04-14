Philippe Coutinho camp in advanced talks with Barcelona

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is a transfer target for Barcelona, who are in advanced talks with those around him, according to Catalan newspaper Sport .

The Brazil international could be in his final season at Anfield and is viewed as a good fit for Barca as they prepare to rebuild under a new coach next season, the report claims.

Talks with Coutinho’s camp are said to be at such a stage that only the final step of lodging an acceptable bid with the Reds stands between the transfer being finalised.

If the move does go ahead, Coutinho would line up at Camp Nou with compatriot Neymar. The 24-year-old came through the Brazil age-group teams with the Barca superstar and they currently play together in the senior side.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin are touted as other targets as Barca seek to sign players who will make an impression on the starting lineup.