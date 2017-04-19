Photo: Adam Lallana returns to outdoor training

Time to step it up 💪🏻 A post shared by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to outdoor training at Melwood today.

The England international, who has been sidelined since last month’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, shared a photo on Instagram showing him lacing up his boots at the training ground.

Lallana is sitting next to a sign reading Please Keep Off The Pitch, but Liverpool fans will be expressing precisely the opposite sentiments at the sight of the former Southampton man nearing fitness.

He wrote: “Time to step it up.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already ruled Lallana out until May, so a return to action in this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace is highly unlikely.