Photo: Adam Lallana shares the view from his ‘office’

Best 'office' in the world…. 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/0Avz8vHXBz — Adam Lallana (@officialAL20) April 22, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is at Melwood this morning as he continues to work on his fitness after his recent injury.

He posted a photo of his morning cuppa overlooking the training pitches at the Reds’ base, which he described as being the “best ‘office’ in the world”.

Lallana’s team-mates are back to work against Crystal Palace at Anfield tomorrow, but the England international has not yet recovered sufficiently from the injury he sustained in the World Cup qualification win over Lithuania to feature.