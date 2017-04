Photo: Adam Lallana training at Melwood

The road to return. ⚽️ A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is back in outdoor training as he continues his recovery from injury.

The England international shared a photo of him pulling on his boots at Melwood earlier this week. Now photographic evidence has emerged of him in action on the training ground.

Lallana is still working away from the rest of the squad as he continues to build his fitness levels but, as you can see in the photo above, he is working on grass with a ball.