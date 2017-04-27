Photo: Alexis Sanchez shows off the swollen lip he picked up against Leicester

Feliz por la victoria pero termine con el labio hinchado 😂😢happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip 😂😂👍🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0y301Ztnp9 — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) April 26, 2017

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has posted a couple of photos on Twitter showing the swollen lip he suffered in last night’s win over Leicester City.

The Chile international was blocked Foxes defender Christian Fuchs as he attempted to launch a long throw-in shortly after the Gunners had taken the lead in the 86th minute.

Fuchs wasn’t prepared to put up with that and threw the ball directly at Sanchez, who was accused of reacting theatrically in the commentary. The accusation was that the ball had hit his shoulder, but it looks like it got his lip, too.