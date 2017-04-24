Photo: Ander Herrera visits injured team-mate Marcos Rojo

Te vas a recuperar pronto amigo #crazyhorse pic.twitter.com/1L8sq0UYi2 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 24, 2017

Many Manchester United fans have already got Ander Herrera earmarked as their next captain on the basis of his performances and attitude on and off the pitch.

And his activities today will only enhance that sense.

The Spanish midfielder paid a visit to injured team-mate Marcos Rojo, who suffered serious knee ligament damage in last week’s win over Anderlecht.

Herrera posed for a photo with his Argentine colleague, who is sitting with his injured joint elevated.

Writing in Spanish, Herrera told Rojo and his Twitter followers: “You’ll recover soon friend #crazyhorse.”