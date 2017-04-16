Photo: Antonio Conte’s awful baseball cap and suit combo at Man Utd

Chelsea had a day to forget in just about every way possible at Manchester United this afternoon, including the sartorial stakes.

Head coach Antonio Conte gave Italians everywhere a bad name by teaming his usual suit and tie with a baseball cap.

It was like Tony Pulis had started an insurgency in Conte’s wardrobe.

Given the 2-0 defeat to United, it is unlikely that the Blues boss will be repeating the outfit. It is likely to go the same way as Steve McClaren’s umbrella.