Photo: Antonio Conte’s awful baseball cap and suit combo at Man Utd

4⃣5⃣ minutes to go at Old Trafford… Who will come out on top? Matchday Live: https://t.co/IVXAgFcdKY pic.twitter.com/uKoKwOM5IF — Premier League (@premierleague) April 16, 2017

Chelsea had a day to forget in just about every way possible at Manchester United this afternoon, including the sartorial stakes.

Head coach Antonio Conte gave Italians everywhere a bad name by teaming his usual suit and tie with a baseball cap.

It was like Tony Pulis had started an insurgency in Conte’s wardrobe.

Given the 2-0 defeat to United, it is unlikely that the Blues boss will be repeating the outfit. It is likely to go the same way as Steve McClaren’s umbrella.