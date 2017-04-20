Photo: Arsenal defender attends art exhibition

Nice evening at tonights private exhibition at the Maddox gallery with Bradley Theodore pic.twitter.com/NQzZgxdgUs
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) April 19, 2017
Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal confounded stereotypes about Premier League footballers by attending an art exhibition yesterday evening.
The Spaniard, aged 31, was at the Maddox Gallery in Mayfair, London, for a private exhibition of the work of street artist Bradley Theodore.
Monreal got to meet the man himself and posed for a photo with Theodore and a selection of his works.
Writing on Twitter, the Gunners star said he had had a nice evening at the event.