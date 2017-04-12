Photo: Arsenal star hits the beach after Crystal Palace defeat

Morning run to recover from a difficult night. pic.twitter.com/FSQ0IODgzi — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 11, 2017

In the wake of Arsenal’s defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night, right-back Hector Bellerin is probably not the member of Arsene Wenger’s squad you would have expected to break the players’ deafening silence on social media.

Arsenal fans refused to return the ball to the Spaniard for him to take a throw in before chanting You’re Not Fit To Wear The Shirt , then booed him when he approached the away end after the final whistle.

Nonetheless he posted a photo of him jogging along a beach and wrote: “Morning run to recover from a difficult night.”