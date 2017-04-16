Photo: Arsene Wenger, We Want You To Stay scarves on sale at Spurs

Scarves being sold at WHL today. Ultimate embarrassment for our club, yet people still want Wenger to stay. pic.twitter.com/eMPu4MKH9g — Amy AFC (@newmanqueen1) April 15, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur fans had the chance to buy a pro-Arsene Wenger scarf outside White Hart Lane yesterday.

In addition to enjoying their own team’s success, Spurs supporters were invited to revel in the current turbulence being expressed across north London.

Traders outside the ground ahead of yesterday’s Premier League win over Bournemouth were selling scarves that read: “Arsene Wenger, We Want You To Stay.”

How many Spurs fans could actually bring themselves to purchase something bearing Wenger’s name is a different matter.